Waynesboro traffic stop nets two arrests, four pounds of crystal meth

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Waynesboro Police Department Special Operations Division recovered four pounds of crystal methamphetamine following a traffic stop on West Main Street on Sunday.

As a result of the find, police arrested a husband and wife team from Aurora, Color., for methamphetamine trafficking, felony child neglect and conspiracy to transport narcotics into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Jose Edwardo Basuro Munoz, 30, and 29-year-old Karina Soto Garcia were taken into custody at the scene of the traffic stop and are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The couple’s two children that were in the vehicle when it was stopped, a 7-month-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were taken into temporary custody and placed in foster care by the Department of Social Services.

The wholesale value of the methamphetamine in Central Virginia is an estimated $60,000. If sold at street value in this area, the drugs could have had an economic impact in excess of $180,000.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web