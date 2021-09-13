Waynesboro to review South River Greenway plans, next phase

Waynesboro City Council is set to review tonight a proposal to add a mile of South River Greenway trail connecting North Park to Basic Park.

The greenway currently covers a 1.2-mile path running from the Waynesboro YMCA on Arch Avenue through Constitution Park in the downtown district.

Phases IIB and III of the project, adding two miles of trail connecting Constitution Park and North Park, has stalled a bit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Park-to-Basic Park extension is Phase IV of the project, which began in earnest in 2001 with the adoption of a Conceptual Greenway Map by that City Council.

Funding for the Phase IV extension is being sought from the Virginia Department of Transportation. Applications for VDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program are due on Oct. 1.

The total project cost is an estimated $880,000. The city would request $550,000 from the TA program.

The total cost to the city for the work on Phase IV would come in at an estimated $176,000.

Tonight’s meeting has been moved from the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building to Kate Collins Middle School.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Story by Chris Graham