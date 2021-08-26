Waynesboro teen to assume top role at Fishburne Military School

The Fishburne Military School Corps of Cadets officially came together as a JROTC battalion this week, and young men from the Shenandoah Valley will be taking on major leadership roles at the school.

The Fishburne Military School Battalion Commander, Cadlee Jarvis, who hails from Waynesboro, took command of the Honor Unit with Distinction in a First Formation ceremony on Wednesday.

Other key leadership roles within the FMS Corps of Cadets will also be filled by Shenandoah Valley residents this afternoon as the cadets are sworn in and pinned with their new rank.

Leadership roles for Valley teens at Fishburne Military School for 2021-2022 include:

Band Company Commander – Joseph Christian, Staunton

Bravo Company Commander – Gavin Senger, Harrisonburg

Bravo Company Executive Officer – Braddyn Portch, Stuarts Draft

Fishburne Military School is an all-male boarding and day school for young men in grades 7-12 and is located in Waynesboro. As a US Army JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction, the Fishburne JROTC is widely recognized as on of the top leadership development programs in the country.