Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra in concert at The Paramount
Back by popular demand, the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra will present its thrilling “Symphonic Masquerade” and 10th annual fundraising pops concert at The Paramount Theater on Friday, Oct. 25th.
After last year’s wonderful program “A Tribute to America’s Veterans,” music director Peter Wilson is preparing “An Evening of Fantasy and Flight!” for this fall, featuring music that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing – Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” Stravinsky’s Suite from “The Firebird,” John Williams’ “Flying Theme” from E.T. , and much more!
Orchestra level tickets are $30.00 ($10.00 for students) and include hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, while Premium balcony tickets ($ 75.00) include hors d’oeuvres and open bar as well as a private reception following the concert with Dr. Wilson and the musicians of the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets for this performance are on sale now. Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.