Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra announces student concerto competition

Published Monday, Jun. 21, 2021, 10:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra has announced its first concerto competition, which will take place this coming 2021-2022 season, the organization’s 26th.

The competition is open to pre-college students (ages 13 to 18) from Central Virginia, including the counties and cities of Albemarle (Charlottesville), Amherst, Augusta (Waynesboro and Staunton), Bath, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rockbridge and Rockingham (Harrisonburg).

The competition will consist of a first round that will be judged based on a video recording, which must be submitted electronically by Oct. 18.

Finalists will then perform in person for a panel of judges on Nov. 20 in Waynesboro.

The Finals will be open to the public.

The winner(s) will receive a cash award and the opportunity to perform their solo with the Waynesboro Symphony during its February 2022 concert weekend.

For more information about this competition, visit www.wsomusic.org.