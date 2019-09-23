Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, to meet in Unified Basketball opener

Waynesboro High School will host the opening game for its Unified Basketball team on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11:20 am. The team will compete against Stuarts Draft High School.

Unified Basketball involves students from the Exceptional Learning programs of each school and allows students of all abilities to showcase their skills in friendly competitions over the course of a three-game season.

Subsequent games will be held on Oct. 4 at Wilson Memorial High School and Oct. 11 at home against Staunton High School.