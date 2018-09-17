Waynesboro: South River flooding forecast Monday

Remnants of Hurricane Florence had dumped two inches of rain on the Central Shenandoah Valley as of 8 a.m. Monday, and the National Weather Service is forecasting that the South River in Waynesboro will flood.

The river was at 9.6 feet at Rife Road just outside of Downtown Waynesboro as of 8 a.m. The Rife Road location is at flood stage at 10.5 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, an additional two inches of rain are expected to fall by Monday afternoon.

The Club Court and Shore Road areas and the downtown business district are in the line of potential river flooding over the next several hours.

