Waynesboro sets Kate Collins Middle School as single voting location

Waynesboro is consolidating its voting precincts to one for the Tuesday, May 19 city elections, with in-person voting to be conducted at Kate Collins Middle School on Ivy Street.

Voters will receive a notice in the mail about the polling place change, which will also be in effect for the June 23 Republican Senate primary.

The last date to request an absentee ballot for the May election is Tuesday, May 12.

Your completed application needs to be in the Director of Elections Office by 5 p.m. on May 12.

It can be sent by fax, email or by mail. You can also apply online: vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.

As of Monday, May 4, the registrar reported that 1,466 absentee ballots had been issued to city residents.

