Waynesboro seeks volunteers to assist with annual South River watershed clean up

The annual Waynesboro Spring Watershed Clean Up is set for Saturday, April 23, along the South River and its tributaries.

The Clean Up runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Participating groups are asked to bring 10-15 volunteers.

The city will provide trash bags, gloves, water, trash pick-up and public recognition for your organization,

Sign up here. Staff with the city’s Stormwater office will provide you with more details on where to meet, et cetera, after you submit your sign up form.

Contact the Stormwater office at (540) 942-6626 with questions or email at stormwater@ci.waynesboro.va.us.