Waynesboro seeks input on plans for future of Downtown, South River gateway

Plans for the future of the gateway connecting Downtown Waynesboro and the South River are available for public review.

The project would transform the current Constitution Park area with the development of what is currently a parking lot that runs adjacent to the South River Greenway into green space.

City staff and the Anhold design team developed the plans over the course of meetings held over the past several months with stakeholders including Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration trustees, anglers, kayakers, bird experts, event organizers and museum representatives.

Each meeting focused on creating a design that would blend and blur the lines between habitat restoration for fish, birds, and other wildlife and solid park planning for people. The result is a design that checks off the NRDAR goals as well as those of everyday park users.

The full master plan design lays out a plan for the future as Waynesboro’s downtown gateway is transformed over the next decade. Phase One improvements will utilize NRDAR funding to focus on the core habitat restoration projects including, better angler access, in-stream fish structures and migratory/song bird forests.

More structured park facilities, such as restrooms, picnic shelters and nature play areas will be built over time and may be funded from a variety of sources.

Complete plans are now available on the city’s website for public viewing.

The city is soliciting comments from the general public for a three-week period (July 20 to Aug. 7).

If you have any comments, please, submit them during that time by emailing parksandrec@ci.waynesboro.va.us and placing ‘SRP comments’ in the subject line.

