Waynesboro Schools plan to tip off winter sports Jan. 7

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

WAYNESBORO — The game plan is simple this winter for sports at Waynesboro Schools.

Athletes will play sports and follow VHSL guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which interrupted spring sports more than six months ago.

“We have already started tryouts for our girls and boys basketball,” said Waynesboro High Athletics Director Jeremiah Major. Practice began Monday.

The first games of the season are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7. Boys will play at home while girls play at Buffalo Gap High School.

Next Monday, according to Major, other winter sports will kick off: wrestling, swimming and indoor track.

Sports at Kate Collins Middle School will also begin, but all sports events will be held at Waynesboro High so that they can be streamed live for audiences.

“So that we’ll give everybody the opportunity to see [our athletes play],” Major, who took over for Coach Derek McDaniel when he retired in the spring, said.

Major said that audience attendance at the high school will be limited to parents only, and a maximum of 25 individuals per game.

In Varsity sports, parents of seniors will have first pick to attend, and other parents will have an opportunity to rotate in and have a chance to attend games.

Junior Varsity and sports at the middle school will also rotate audience member opportunities.

“We’re just doing the best we can with what we’re able to do,” Major said.

Major said that he, coaches and athletic staff are thankful to Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell for the opportunity to play sports this winter and have some audience members, because other schools do not have the opportunity.

“I’ve stressed to my coaches that if we want to continue [with winter sports], we have to follow these guidelines,” Major said.

The Virginia High School League has set forth guidelines for sports activities.

“My expectation is that coaches and athletes follow the VHSL guidelines which are comprehensive, specific and well done,” said Cassell.

