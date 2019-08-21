Waynesboro Schools placed on lockdown: Details emerging
Waynesboro Public Schools were placed on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as police searched for a suspect in a reported theft of a firearm.
The suspect, Zachary Dewar Tomey, 22, was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of New Hope Road, about two-tenths of a mile from Kate Collins Middle School.
A press release from the Waynesboro Police Department indicated that Tomey posed an officer safety and community issue, but did not elaborate on that, or on how the safety issue had a connection specific to the schools.
Tomey has been charged with trespassing.
Schools were taken off lockdown after Tomey’s arrest.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.