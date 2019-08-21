Waynesboro Schools placed on lockdown: Details emerging

Waynesboro Public Schools were placed on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as police searched for a suspect in a reported theft of a firearm.

The suspect, Zachary Dewar Tomey, 22, was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of New Hope Road, about two-tenths of a mile from Kate Collins Middle School.

A press release from the Waynesboro Police Department indicated that Tomey posed an officer safety and community issue, but did not elaborate on that, or on how the safety issue had a connection specific to the schools.

Tomey has been charged with trespassing.

Schools were taken off lockdown after Tomey’s arrest.

