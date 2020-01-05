Waynesboro School Board sets public hearing on schools budget

The Waynesboro School Board will hold a public hearing for the 2020-2021 School Board Budget on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School, 1020 Jefferson Ave., at 6:30 p.m.

The January School Board regular monthly meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

