 

Waynesboro Rotary Club raises $28K for local community relief at fundraiser

Published Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 6:57 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

news

Photo Credit: fotosipsak/iStock Photo

The noon Rotary Club of Waynesboro raised more than $20,000 at a Sept. 25 fundraiser to go toward college scholarships and donations to local non-profit agencies.

In 2019, the club distributed more than $53,000 to the local community via the Waynesboro Rotary Foundation, including $28,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to six local non-profits.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors, given the awkwardness and difficulties that the COVID pandemic presents,” club president Rebecca Shin said.

 


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments