Waynesboro Rotary Club raises $28K for local community relief at fundraiser

The noon Rotary Club of Waynesboro raised more than $20,000 at a Sept. 25 fundraiser to go toward college scholarships and donations to local non-profit agencies.

In 2019, the club distributed more than $53,000 to the local community via the Waynesboro Rotary Foundation, including $28,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to six local non-profits.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors, given the awkwardness and difficulties that the COVID pandemic presents,” club president Rebecca Shin said.

