Waynesboro Rotary Club honors local 2020 scholarship winners

The Waynesboro Rotary Club celebrated its annual $1,000 scholarship awards at its noon meeting on July 23.

The recipients, announced by Vonda Lacey, have volunteered at Special Olympics, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, SPCA, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and many other area programs.

Micaleh Morrison (Waynesboro High School), who is attending Widener University received a scholarship for the third time.

Hannah Wangler (Wilson Memorial High School) and Haily Johnson (Waynesboro High School) are second-time recipients, attending James Madison University.

Other second-time recipients are Cassidy Fitzgerald (Stuarts Draft High School), attending Virginia Tech, and Catherine DeGolyer (Waynesboro High School), attending Mary Washington University.

Miriam Gildea (Waynesboro High School) will attend Mercyhurst University, and Colin Marx (Wilson Memorial High School) will be attending Old Dominion University.

Joshua Eckert, Kaylon Howery, and Alexander Joseph Callo, all from Stuarts Draft High School, will be attending the University of Virginia, Blue Ridge Community College, and Syracuse University, respectively.

