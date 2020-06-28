Waynesboro Rotary Club announces awards, grant

Published Sunday, Jun. 28, 2020, 11:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Waynesboro Rotary Club remains alive and well with Zoom meetings instead of their usual lunchtime event.

June 18th was a day of recognition as Maggie Van Huss announced the vocational awards.

The Jean Harris Award for outstanding service by a non-Rotarian woman went to Debra Freeman-Belle, director of the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, for her work with the homeless. The Non-Rotarian Service Award went to Ryan Barber, director of Student Services Waynesboro Public Schools, for his work implementing a student meal distribution program.

The Rotarian Vocational Award, which goes to a club member, went to Tracy Straight, director of the Wayne Theater, for keeping the performing arts alive during the pandemic.

A special Award for Exceptional Community Leadership was given to Dan Layman of the Community Foundation, who has done an outstanding job of mobilizing local resources to meet the needs of people impacted by COVID-10.

Each year the Rotary Club asks students at Kate Collins Middle School and Waynesboro High School to nominate their favorite teacher. This year the Student Choice Award for Teacher of the Year at WHS went to Brandon Shields. The Teacher of the Year Award at KCMS went to Kaitlyn Shull for the second year in a row.

Lowrie Tucker presented the President’s Service Above Self Award to Rebecca Shin for her leadership during the last year. A plaque was delivered to each award winner.

In addition, local club members were recognized who had contributed to a water project in India designed to provide clean water for school children.

Donors include: Brett Hayes, Doris Hulvey, Nancy Whitlock, Francine Johnston, Rebecca Shin, Jeff Ward, Harold Cook, Laurie Landes, Sarah Scott and Bill Watkins.

Waynesboro Rotary Club raised over $10,000 that was matched with a Global Grant from Rotary International to fund the project.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments