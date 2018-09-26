Waynesboro residents arrested on meth charges

Two Waynesboro residents were arrested Monday on charges related to meth trafficking.

Brandy Renee Fitzgerald, 36, and 25-year-old Benjamin Thomas Reeves, both of Waynesboro, were arrested on outstanding felony warrants for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to transport methamphetamine into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

These warrants were issued at the culmination of a several month-long investigation into a Mexican Drug Trafficking Organization recruiting local residents to transport bulk shipments of methamphetamine from the western United States directly to Waynesboro and surrounding areas.

Reeves and Fitzgerald are charged with transporting several pounds of methamphetamine for this DTO directly into the City of Waynesboro.

Both Reeves and Fitzgerald are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

