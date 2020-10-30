Waynesboro Public Works crews to begin leaf collection efforts next week

The City of Waynesboro’s Public Works crews will begin leaf collection activities on Monday, Nov. 2.

During November, crews focus on neighborhoods with the greatest tree cover and densest foliage. Leaves throughout the entire city are collected during the month of December. Inclement weather and limited staffing can impede collection.

The city asks that residents rake leaves to the edge of the curb or street right-of-way. Do not place leaves in the street, gutter or near storm drains. Rocks, sticks, brush and other objects must be kept out of leaf piles as they may be a hazard to pedestrians, can cause damage to city machinery and delay collection.

The city collects leaves in order to prevent storm drains clogging and to reduce nutrient loading to local streams and rivers. All leaves collected are used for composting.

For more information please visit www.waynesboro.va.us or call (540) 942-6743.

