Waynesboro Public Schools to celebrate Walk to School Week Oct. 9-12

Waynesboro Public Schools will be celebrating Walk to School Week as students, parents, teachers and community volunteers walk to school to emphasize the importance of creating safe routes to school, increasing physical activity among children, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and their community.

The event has been organized by a broad partnership that includes Waynesboro Public Schools, Augusta Health, the Office on Youth, the Waynesboro YMCA, and the City of Waynesboro.

Each day of the week, students from a specific school will be dropped at specific sites by their buses, then continue the journey to school, walking as a group.

Members of the public should be aware that there will be an increased number of children walking between 7:30 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. on these days. Please drive with caution.

Day of the Week School Bus Drop Off Monday, October 8 No School Columbus Day Tuesday, October 9 Berkeley Glenn & Kate Collins Waynesboro YMCA Wayne Hills Methodist Church Wednesday, October 10 Wenonah Behind Wayne Lanes Thursday, October 11 Westwood Hills Ridgeview Park (lot closest to playground) Friday, October 12 William Perry Food Lion Parking Lot

