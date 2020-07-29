Waynesboro Public Schools offers new ways for parents, students to get reopening information
Parents of children in Waynesboro Public Schools looking for more information about the reopening plan can submit their questions to a community survey that officially opened Wednesday.
In addition, parents, students, teachers and others interested in receiving news from the schools can now follow WPS on Facebook.
“The school division administration always looks for opportunities to provide complete and accurate information to the community. Responding to the commonly asked questions from the survey is a wonderful way to do that,” said Jeffrey Cassell, WPS superintendent. “We are also excited to utilize social media to share information, highlight activities, and celebrate achievements in our schools.”
The WPS 2020 Hybrid Plan: Community Questions Survey gives parents/guardians and other stakeholders an opportunity to have their most commonly asked questions responded to by WPS Administrators.
The CQS includes the following primary focus areas:
- Building logistics/safety
- Classroom logistics/safety
- Transportation logistics/safety
- Families choosing Online
- Families choosing Hybrid l
- Daily expectations
- Teachers
- Student Households
- Other questions or concerns
Questions and comments are limited to 100-word responses per focus area. A soft-launch of the CQS was made Tuesday night. More than 200 questions have already been submitted.
While the survey is not designed to aid in the decision-making process of the re-opening plan, it will help ensure that the correct information gets into the community as soon as possible. It will also help school board members and administrators quickly identify areas of concern by ward and neighborhood.
The online CQS is available in English and Spanish and is open from now until Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Results of the survey and video responses to the most commonly asked questions will be available to the public on August 14.
WPS’ Facebook page went live Tuesday. The page features official news and information from WPS, including COVID-19 updates. Currently, followers can find a detailed COVID-19 Health Mitigation Plan that will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education, a Quick Reference Instructional Plan for the 2020-2021 school year, a Quick Reference Reopening Guide related to COVID-19 and a link to the CQS.
Follow or like WPS on Facebook to receive alerts when new posts are made.
