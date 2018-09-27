Waynesboro Public Schools earn accreditation for 2018-2019 academic year

All Waynesboro Public Schools are accredited for the 2018-19 school year.

The revised state accreditation standards measure performance on multiple school quality indicators: English Academic Achievement, English Achievement Gaps, Math Academic Achievement, Math Achievement Gaps, Science Academic Achievement, and Chronic Absenteeism. High schools are also measured on graduation rates and dropout rates.

Each indicator is rated as a Level One, Level Two, or Level Three. The revised accreditation standards also measure growth, as well as achievement. The accreditation status and indicator ratings of each Waynesboro school acknowledge that students are making significant progress in mastery of the Standards of Learning.

Wenonah Elementary School earned a Level One rating on all indicators of school quality. Berkeley Glenn Elementary, Kate Collins Middle, Westwood Hills Elementary, William Perry Elementary and Waynesboro High earned a Level One or Level Two rating for all indicators, with the exceptions of a Level Three rating for Math Achievement Gap for Westwood Hills Elementary, William Perry and Waynesboro High and English Academic Performance for Kate Collins Middle School.

Kate Collins Middle School is accredited with conditions because the English Academic Achievement score of 74 did not meet the benchmark score of 75. William Perry Elementary is accredited with conditions because Math Achievement Gap scores did not meet benchmarks.

