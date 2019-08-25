Waynesboro Public Library September schedule

Featured Events

Bob Dylan Tribute Concert

Friday, September 6, 6:00 p.m.

Local musicians from numerous bands, including The Findels, will come together for a concert of the songs of Bob Dylan. This performance coincides with a special display of Bob Dylan memorabilia throughout the month of September.

Teen Game Nights

Friday, September 6, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Video games, board games, and card games. And, most importantly, pizza! Ages 12-18.

Stories with a Twist: Storytelling with Barb Lawson

Saturday, September 7, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Storyteller Barb Lawson brings her brilliant story telling magic to the library. You’ll laugh and sing! All ages welcome.

Teen Arts & Crafts Night

Friday, September 18, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Show off your crafty skills at our arts & crafts night! Registration required, ages 12-18. Snacks provided.

Wildlife Center: Greta the Great Horned Owl

Friday, September 20, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Author Christie Gove-Berg shares the true story of Greta, who survived being hit by a train! Then meet one of the Wildlife Center’s owl education ambassadors.

Teen Game Nights

Friday, September 20, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Video games, board games, and card games. And, most importantly, pizza! Ages 12-18.

Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale



Prices range from 50 cents for bargain books and paper backs to $1.00 – $9.00 for better books and oldies but goodies; and $10.00 – $100.00 for rare and collectible oldies (or about 20-30% estimated market value).

Members Only Preview Sale:

Wednesday, September 19, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Open to the Public:

Thursday, September 20, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 21, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 20, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Technology Classes

Apple Devices, Friday, September 20, 11:00 a.m.

An introduction to your iPhone or iPad, covering navigation, settings, downloading apps and care of your device. Please bring your Apple device to this class. Advance registration required. Registration is open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Due to copyright restrictions we cannot list the movie title, but you can find the listing on our website: WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org, or call 540-942-6746.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

Great Decisions Discussion Group

2nd Mondays, September 9, 1:30 p.m.

If you enjoy the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions on PBS, this is the group for you. Read 10-13 page article in the Great Decisions Briefing Book (available in the library), then meet to discuss. Topics will be “Decoding the U.S. China Trade” (Aug.)

Science Fiction Fan Club: NO MEETING IN SEPTEMBER

Weekly Programs

NO Swing and Sway in September

Monday

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.

Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

