Waynesboro Public Library: November events, programs
The Public: Screening & Community Discussion
Located at the Wayne Theater
Thursday, Nov. 7 7, 6:30 PM
A Cincinnati librarian helps a group of homeless people take refuge at the public library in order to survive a brutal winter night. Following the film, the audience is invited to participate in a discussion on how we address homelessness in our community. Sponsored by the Friends of the Waynesboro Library. (Rated PG-13)
Teen Night
Saturday, Nov. 9, 5 – 7:30 PM
After-hours games and pizza in the library stacks. Ages 12-18. Registration required.
Ken Burns’ “Country Music”
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 PM
A screening of the 45-minute version of the eight-hour Ken Burns’ film, with artists contemplating country music and stories. Provided through our collaboration with PBS Books.
Midday Music: Dulcimer Dinah
Wednesday, Nov. 13, Noon
“Dulcimer Dinah” Ansley will perform traditional Appalachian music on the mountain dulcimer, the only instrument indigenous to the Blue Ridge and Appalachian mountains. Light lunch provided.
Family BINGO Night
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 – 8:30 PM
BINGO fun for the whole family, with enough prizes for everyone. All ages.
The 2020 Census
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 AM & TUE Dec 3, 2 PM
Learn why the 23rd U.S. Census is important and how it will be conducted beginning in early 2020.
Teen Taste Night
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 – 8:30 PM
Test your taste buds with name-brand and store-brand treats. Ages 12-18. Registration required.
Wildlife Center
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 – 3 PM
All about Virginia wildlife, featuring the Wildlife Center’s animal education ambassadors.
(And yes, there will be snakes). All ages..
Food for Fines
Nov. 24-Jan. 4
One overdue fine removed for each can donated. Does not include the cost of lost materials or collection agency fees.
Registration is open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.
Intermediate Excel, Fri, Nov 1, 11 AM
Intro to Computers, Fri, Nov 15, 11 AM
Movie Night at the Library
Fri, Nov. 22, 6:30 PM
See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided.
Fiction Readers
Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 4 PM
Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.
Nonfiction Book Club
Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.
Tues, Nov. 19, 7 PM
This monthly group reads and discusses nonfiction books. Ask at the circulation desk for the current book.
No Programs the Week of Thanksgiving
Monday
9:30 – 10:30, Swing & Sway.
Music and movement, no sitting still required. Ages 0-6.
10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.
Free play for little ones, and a chance to chat and relax for parents. Ages 0-6.
4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.
Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.
A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m, Baby & Toddler Story Time
Board books, lap rhymes, fingerplays, and shakers for little ones and their caregivers. Ages 0-3.
10:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time
Stories, songs, and a kid-friendly craft. Ages 2-5.
Thursday
9:30 a.m., Baby & Toddler Story Time
Board books, lap rhymes, fingerplays, and shakers for little ones and their caregivers. Ages 0-3.
10:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time
Stories, songs, and a kid-friendly craft. Ages 2-5.
4:00 p.m., Masterminds
STEAM discovery labs featuring science experiments, art projects, building, and more. Each week’s projects are tailored to the ages of attendees. Ages 0-12.