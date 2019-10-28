Waynesboro Public Library: November events, programs

Featured Events

The Public: Screening & Community Discussion

Located at the Wayne Theater

Thursday, Nov. 7 7, 6:30 PM

A Cincinnati librarian helps a group of homeless people take refuge at the public library in order to survive a brutal winter night. Following the film, the audience is invited to participate in a discussion on how we address homelessness in our community. Sponsored by the Friends of the Waynesboro Library. (Rated PG-13)

Teen Night

Saturday, Nov. 9, 5 – 7:30 PM

After-hours games and pizza in the library stacks. Ages 12-18. Registration required.

Ken Burns’ “Country Music”

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 PM

A screening of the 45-minute version of the eight-hour Ken Burns’ film, with artists contemplating country music and stories. Provided through our collaboration with PBS Books.

Midday Music: Dulcimer Dinah

Wednesday, Nov. 13, Noon

“Dulcimer Dinah” Ansley will perform traditional Appalachian music on the mountain dulcimer, the only instrument indigenous to the Blue Ridge and Appalachian mountains. Light lunch provided.

Family BINGO Night

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6:30 – 8:30 PM

BINGO fun for the whole family, with enough prizes for everyone. All ages.

The 2020 Census

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 AM & TUE Dec 3, 2 PM

Learn why the 23rd U.S. Census is important and how it will be conducted beginning in early 2020.

Teen Taste Night

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 – 8:30 PM

Test your taste buds with name-brand and store-brand treats. Ages 12-18. Registration required.

Wildlife Center

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 – 3 PM

All about Virginia wildlife, featuring the Wildlife Center’s animal education ambassadors.

(And yes, there will be snakes). All ages..

Food for Fines

Nov. 24-Jan. 4

One overdue fine removed for each can donated. Does not include the cost of lost materials or collection agency fees.

Technology Classes

Registration is open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Intermediate Excel, Fri, Nov 1, 11 AM

Intro to Computers, Fri, Nov 15, 11 AM

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Fri, Nov. 22, 6:30 PM

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided.

Fiction Readers

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 4 PM

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Tues, Nov. 19, 7 PM

This monthly group reads and discusses nonfiction books. Ask at the circulation desk for the current book.

No Programs the Week of Thanksgiving

Monday

9:30 – 10:30, Swing & Sway.

Music and movement, no sitting still required. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.

Free play for little ones, and a chance to chat and relax for parents. Ages 0-6.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m, Baby & Toddler Story Time

Board books, lap rhymes, fingerplays, and shakers for little ones and their caregivers. Ages 0-3.

10:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time

Stories, songs, and a kid-friendly craft. Ages 2-5.

Thursday

9:30 a.m., Baby & Toddler Story Time

Board books, lap rhymes, fingerplays, and shakers for little ones and their caregivers. Ages 0-3.

10:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time

Stories, songs, and a kid-friendly craft. Ages 2-5.

4:00 p.m., Masterminds

STEAM discovery labs featuring science experiments, art projects, building, and more. Each week’s projects are tailored to the ages of attendees. Ages 0-12.

Comments