Waynesboro Public Library November events, classes, programs

Teen Night

Saturday November 3, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Flashlight tag in the stacks, plus snacks and pizza. Ages 12-18. Registration required.

Board Games

Tuesday November 6, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Board games for the whole family, with some brand new games for little ones. All ages. (School early dismissal day)

Celebrate!

Saturday, November 10, 11:00 a.m.

Celebrate reading, learning and achievement with Steve Somers the Amazing Teacher. Books, puppets, magic tricks and more! All ages.

No Greater Love: Documentary & Discussion

Wednesday, November 14, 6:00 p.m.

A powerful, first-hand account of the Afghanistan War through the eyes of former Army Chaplain Justin Roberts. This award-winning documentary vividly presents the challenges soldiers face at war and at home. Discussion afterwards with Captain Bob Abbott, host of the veteran/radio show Coming Home Well, and Cindy Thompson from the REBOOT Combat Recovery Program. Film Not Rated.

Midday Music: GypsyTown

Thursday, November 15, 12:00 p.m.

Enjoy live acoustic music and a light lunch with GypsyTown: Cheryl Sule and Rick Cash with Steve Nicholson on percussion and Joel Kennedy on bass! They have something for everyone including original tunes!

Teen Video Gaming

Wednesday November 21, 2:00 p.m.

Snacks and video games on the big screen. Ages 12-18. (School early dismissal day)

Blanket Blockbuster

Wednesday November 21, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Enjoy popcorn and a family-friendly movie on the big screen. All ages. (School early dismissal day)

Technology Classes

Make Address Labels: Mail Merge with Word & Excel

Friday, Nov. 2, 11:00 a.m.

Getting ready to send cards for the holidays? Learn how to turn an Excel list into mailing labels or printer addressed envelopes with Word’s mail merge. A basic understanding of Microsoft’s Excel and Word is a needed. Advanced registration required.

Computer Basics

Friday, November 16, 11:00 a.m.

This class is designed for people who are completely new to computers. Learn basic operation, how to use the mouse and keyboard, and navigating the desktop. No prior knowledge of computers is needed, but advanced registration required.

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, November 9 & November 30, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

Weekly Programs

Monday

9:30 a.m., Swing and Sway. This music and movement class is just the thing you need to get started in the morning. No stories, just song and dance. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.

Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters. Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose Time is an interactive program featuring songs, fingerplays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

Thursday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose time is an interactive program featuring songs, finger-plays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

4:00 p.m., Masterminds

Full STEAM ahead! Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are the waves of the future. (ages 5-12) are invited to take part in fun experiments and interactive lessons. Activities will vary but fun is guaranteed.

4:00 p.m., Junior Masterminds

Junior Masterminds is perfect for preschoolers who want to go full STEAM ahead. It is focused mainly on building, with a scientific flair. If you are too young for Masterminds (ages 0-5) this program is for you.

