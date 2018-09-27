Waynesboro Public Library lecture explores psychology of immigrants, refugees

Vamik Volkan, M.D., will present a lecture on The Psychology of Immigrants and Refugees at 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 3 at the Waynesboro Public Library.

This free program will cover the psychology and mental health issues of immigrants and refugees, and of those who cross paths with them. Volkan will also discuss the psychology of borders, from the Berlin Wall to Donald Trump’s proposed wall.

An Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Volkan has spent time in refugee camps and worked with world leaders in countries such as Kuwait, Turkey, Israel, Croatia, and Egypt over the course of three decades. His ground-breaking strategies for creating peaceful co-existence between “enemy” groups led to four nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, with supporting letters from 27 countries.

An immigrant to the United States from Cyprus, Volkan is past president of the American College of Psychoanalysts and the International Society of Political Psychology. He is the author or co-author of over fifty books, including Immigrants and Refugees: Trauma, Perennial Mourning, Prejudice, and Border Psychology which was published in 2017.

Librarian Rebecca Lamb worked on scheduling Volkan’s lecture for some eighteen months, often communicating while he was conducting research abroad. Lamb says, “Not only is Dr. Volkan internationally recognized for his work bringing together those in conflict, but he also brings his own experiences as an immigrant to the discussion.”

The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Avenue in Waynesboro. For additional information, call 540-942-6746 or visit www.WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org.

