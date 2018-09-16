Waynesboro Public Library hosts Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale

The Waynesboro Public Library will host the Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale Wednesday, Sept. 19 until Saturday, Sept. 22. While September 19th will be a preview sale for Members only, memberships will be on sale at the door that day. All other days will be open to the public. The preview sale hours are Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m.

The book sale will be open to the public from Thursday to Saturday. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The book sale features about 5,000 books, about 50% paper backs and 50% hardbacks.

Prices range from 50 cents for bargain books and paper backs to $1.00 – $9.00 for better books and oldies but goodies; and $10.00 – $100.00 for rare and collectible oldies (or about 20-30% estimated market value). All sale proceeds benefit the Library and its programs.

Members Only Preview Sale: Wednesday, September 19, 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Open to the Public: Thursday, September 20 from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 21, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, September 20, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Avenue in Waynesboro. For additional information, call 540-942-6746 or visit www.WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org.

