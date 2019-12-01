Waynesboro Public Library December Events
Closings and Special Hours
- Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Christmas Eve
- Wednesday, Dec. 25, Closed, Christmas
- Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9:00 – 5:00 p.m., New Year’s Eve
- Wednesday, Jan. 1, Closed, New Year’s Day
Special Events
Food Drive: Food for Fines
Dec. 1-Jan. 4
For every can of food brought in, one overdue fine will be removed from your record. Does not apply to collection agency fees or lost damaged items. Food will be donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Santa at the Library
Saturday, Dec 7, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Meet Santa Claus, with a treat and a craft while you wait. Ages 0-10. Registration required, call 540-942-6746 to sign up or stop by the front desk.
Countdown to Christmas Movie Sing-A-Longs
- 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 – White Christmas (G)
- 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (TV-G)
- 3:00 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23 – Frozen (PG)
Mosaic Handbell Ensemble Holiday Concert
Thursday, Dec. 19, 7:00 p.m.
Get into the holiday spirit as the ten-member Mosaic returns to the library with an array of season and pop music. A magical presentation for all ages.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Can’t stay up until midnight? Ring in the New Year at noon with crafts and games. All ages.
Exhibit
Strong Men & Women in Virginia History
Through Dec. 19
Learn why the 23rd U.S. Census is important and how it will be conducted beginning in early 2020.
Technology Classes
Intro to Word
Friday, December 6, 11:00 a.m.
You’ll learn how to create a document, open and save documents, and navigate the ribbon and backstage view of Microsoft Word. Advance registration required.
Reoccurring Programs
Teen Game Night
1st & 3rd Fridays
Friday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Video games, board games, card games, and plenty of snacks. Now with Xbox One.
Ages 12-18.
Movie Night at the Library
Friday, Dec. 13, 6:30 PM
See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided.
Book Clubs
Fiction Readers
Thursday, Dec. 12, 4:00 PM
Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.
Nonfiction Book Club
Tuesday, Dec. 23, 7:00 PM
This monthly group reads and discusses nonfiction books. Ask at the circulation desk for the current book.
Children’s Programs
No Children’s Programs the Week of Christmas.
Monday
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. , Swing & Sway.
Music and movement, no sitting still required. Ages 0-6.
10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.
Free play for little ones, and a chance to chat and relax for parents. Ages 0-6.
4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.
Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters. Contact: Rebecca Lamb, LambRB@ci.waynesboro.va.us, 540-942-6583
Tuesday
6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.
A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m., Baby & Toddler Story Time
Board books, lap rhymes, fingerplays, and shakers for little ones and their caregivers. Ages 0-3.
10:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time
Stories, songs, and a kid-friendly craft. Ages 2-5.
Thursday
9:30 a.m., Baby & Toddler Story Time
Board books, lap rhymes, fingerplays, and shakers for little ones and their caregivers. Ages 0-3.
10:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time
Stories, songs, and a kid-friendly craft. Ages 2-5. Contact: Jamie Kollar, KollarJE@ci.waynesboro.va.us, 540-942-6581, or Anne Bacheller, BachellerAM@ci.waynesboro.va.us, 540-942-6580
4:00 p.m., Masterminds
STEAM discovery labs featuring science experiments, art projects, building, and more. Each week’s projects are tailored to the ages of attendees. Ages 0-12.
