Waynesboro Police seize Dank, refined marijuana, guns in drug bust
A tip from the JADE Task Force led Waynesboro Police to 405 James Ave. on Tuesday, and eventually the discovery of a significant drug operation.
Three Waynesboro men – Julian Keith Tracey-Rucker, 35, Alex Ralph Copeland, 25, and Kendric Copeland, 24 – were arrested and face multiple charges.
A search warrant was executed at the James Avenue residence at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday.
It could have been a touchy situation, given the presence of firearms that were accessible within feet of two of the suspects, who chose to surrender when confronted by members of the SWAT team.
The third suspect attempted to flee through the back door and was immediately apprehended by perimeter units on the scene.
Police seized $46,389 in U.S. currency, 1,081 Dank brand vapor pen vials with a street value of $37,000, two and a half pounds of marijuana, a half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms, one a half grams of refined marijuana, also known as dab, 5 ecstasy tablets, in addition to a loaded AR-15 rifle and a loaded 9mm handgun.
Tracey-Rucker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Both Copeland subjects are being held on $2,000 secured bonds at Middle River Regional Jail.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.