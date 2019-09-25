Waynesboro Police seize Dank, refined marijuana, guns in drug bust

Published Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019, 2:54 pm

waynesboro drug gun bustA tip from the JADE Task Force led Waynesboro Police to 405 James Ave. on Tuesday, and eventually the discovery of a significant drug operation.

Three Waynesboro men – Julian Keith Tracey-Rucker, 35, Alex Ralph Copeland, 25, and Kendric Copeland, 24 – were arrested and face multiple charges.

A search warrant was executed at the James Avenue residence at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday.

It could have been a touchy situation, given the presence of firearms that were accessible within feet of two of the suspects, who chose to surrender when confronted by members of the SWAT team.

The third suspect attempted to flee through the back door and was immediately apprehended by perimeter units on the scene.

Police seized $46,389 in U.S. currency, 1,081 Dank brand vapor pen vials with a street value of $37,000, two and a half pounds of marijuana, a half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms, one a half grams of refined marijuana, also known as dab, 5 ecstasy tablets, in addition to a loaded AR-15 rifle and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Tracey-Rucker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. Both Copeland subjects are being held on $2,000 secured bonds at Middle River Regional Jail.



