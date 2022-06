Waynesboro Police seeking information on missing 17-year-old

The Waynesboro Police Department is currently looking for Charleigh Paluszak, a 17-year-old female from Waynesboro.

Paluszak has been reported missing and was last seen Monday, May 23.

If you see Paluszak or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017 to remain anonymous.

