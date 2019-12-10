Waynesboro Police seek suspect in inappropriate contact cases

Published Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, 2:54 pm

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking to identify an individual who is the subject of an active criminal investigation.

On Sunday at approximately 10 pm. officers were notified that this subject followed and then made inappropriate contact with two juveniles in the area of Rosser Avenue and Windigrove Drive.

At the time of the incident the suspect was operating a newer white Volkswagen Jetta with a dark pinstripe.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

