Waynesboro Police seek information on teen missing since November

Published Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 8:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old female.

Charleigh Paluszak was last seen on Nov. 19 in Waynesboro. Paluszak left that morning for school with a backpack full of school supplies and nothing else. She rode the bus and apparently left with another student and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police think Paluszak may have been staying with different people in Charlottesville and Staunton over the past few months, but that there have not been any reports of direct contact with her.

The Waynesboro Police Department is offering a $500 reward to anyone who can give them information to help them find Paluszak. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.