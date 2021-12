Waynesboro Police seek information on missing 16-year-old girl

The Waynesboro Police Department is using social media to aid its search for a missing 16-year-old Waynesboro girl.

Charleigh Pauluszak was reported missing on Nov. 19. She may be in the Charlottesville area.

If you see Charleigh or know of her whereabouts, contact Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

