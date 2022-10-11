Waynesboro: Police seek information on early-morning shooting on 10th Street

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information regarding an early morning shooting incident in the 1000 block of 10th Street.

An unidentified individual(s) fired multiple rounds in this area from the street at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday. Some of the bullets struck adjacent dwellings in the area, which caused property damage. There were not any reports of injuries.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Corporal Dean with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.