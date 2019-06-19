Waynesboro Police searching for suspects in rock-throwing incident

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an incident in which two people tubing on the South River near Ridgeview Park Tuesday were assaulted with rocks.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. when the young male and female floating the river were passing a group of three males on the river bank. Persons in the group threw rocks at the two tubers, which resulted in the male victim receiving wounds to his head requiring treatment at UVA Medical Center.

The suspects were described as two white males and one black male who appeared to be high school age.

The department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident or those with information about it to contact Officer CT Kimmell at 540-942-6675.

