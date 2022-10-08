Menu
waynesboro police searching for suspect in friday night armed robbery at arcade
Local

Waynesboro: Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery at arcade

News Desk
Last updated:
waynesboro
Photo: Waynesboro Police

A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 W. Main St. in Waynesboro late Friday night.

Waynesboro Police responded at 8:35 p.m. to the robbery.

An unidentified African American male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

