Waynesboro: Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery at arcade

A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 W. Main St. in Waynesboro late Friday night.

Waynesboro Police responded at 8:35 p.m. to the robbery.

An unidentified African American male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.