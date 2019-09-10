Waynesboro Police searching for missing man

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Dakota Alan Batton, who is a Waynesboro resident.

Batton has been reported as a missing person and is believed to be at risk due to a history of mental illness and statements he recently made concerning self-harm.

Anyone with information about Batton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.