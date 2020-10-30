Waynesboro Police searching for man wanted on child pornography charges

Waynesboro Police are searching for a man who fled while being investigated on child pornography charges.

Warrants had been issued for the arrest of Dale Franklin Lunsford, 77, on Wednesday, on 25 counts of child pornography possession and an additional count of distribution of child pornography.

Investigators arriving on the scene of his residence in the 900 block of Northgate Avenue to arrest Lunsford found that he had fled the residence, and possibly the area, in his burgundy 2014 Volkswagen Passat, displaying Virginia plate 6316BE.

If you know of Lunsford’s whereabouts, contact Waynesboro Police at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

