Waynesboro Police officer wins international award

The Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Team announced the selection of a local police officer as CIT International’s 2019 CIT Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Cpl. Evan Bourne of the Waynesboro Police Department was named for the award in June and it was presented to him at the CIT International Conference on Aug. 27 in Seattle.

Cpl. Bourne was selected for the award from among numerous nominations across the United States as well as internationally, and was singled out for his demonstrated commitment to the methodologies of CIT as he seeks to achieve its goals and advance its purpose.

Specifically, Cpl. Bourne, was recognized for displaying outstanding CIT skills and de-escalation techniques when handling two separate situations involving armed suicidal persons. In addition, he stands out due to his commitment to our local CIT program both as an instructor and working off-duty shifts in the Blue Ridge Crisis Intervention Therapeutic Assessment Site at Augusta Health.

Cpl. Bourne joined the Waynesboro Police Department in 2015 and in addition to his work with the CIT program he is a Field Training Officer and SWAT Team Member. He was recently promoted to his current rank and serves as Assistant Shift Commander in the Patrol Division.

