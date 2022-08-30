Waynesboro: Police make arrest in Aug. 10 burglary at ice cream shop
Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in the Aug. 10 burglary reported at Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street.
Jerry Marcus Kesterson II, no age given, with no fixed address, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail on one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges.
According to police, on Aug. 10 at approximately 9:53 am, officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream, located in the 2800 block of West Main Street, for a reported burglary.
During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that during the early morning hours, a subject, later identified as Kesterson, allegedly entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash.