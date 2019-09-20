Waynesboro Police K9 alert results in drug distribution charges
A Crimora woman was arrested on drug distribution charges after a traffic stop led to a search on Thursday.
Sandra Michelle Wiseman, 56, was taken into custody and charged ith possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II drug.
The arrest took place after Waynesboro Police executed a traffic stop near the intersection of Windsor Avenue and South Delphine Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. As a result of a positive narcotics alert by K9 Barkley, police searched the vehicle. Police found methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, prescription Oxycodone tablets and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.
Wiseman is being held on a $2,500 secured bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
