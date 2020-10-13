Waynesboro Police investigating report of shots fired on Tiffany Drive
Waynesboro Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Brandon Ladd Apartments on Tiffany Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Responding officers launched an investigation into the shooting and determined no one was injured, and that no property damage had occurred.
The shooting incident is currently under investigation.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800)-332-2017.