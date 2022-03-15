Waynesboro Police investigating gunshot wound to juvenile

Waynesboro Police responded to Augusta Health on March 12 regarding a juvenile with a gunshot wound that is alleged to have occurred in the City of Waynesboro.

This incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the northwest quadrant of the City of Waynesboro.

There is no threat to the community. This investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6676 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.