Waynesboro Police highlights COVID-19 strategies

Published Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, 2:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Waynesboro Police Department is adapting its approaches to community safety to safeguard the health of staff and the citizens of Waynesboro.

Some of the safeguards it has implemented include:

If a request for police service is not an emergency, pilice may call you and work through your situation over the phone rather than responding in person.

When officers do arrive at the scene of a call for service, they may ask that you exit your home or business to speak with them outside.

If you come to the police department, the officer may request to speak with you outside instead of in the lobby.

Officers and/or dispatchers may inquire about the health of those inside your home or business if they need to respond in person to you.

Officers may be wearing personal protective equipment (gloves, surgical mask, safety glasses, etc.) when they respond to a call for service. Do not be offended, this is to protect you as well as our officers.

Officers may utilize social distancing (6 feet) and may not shake your hand when responding to a call for service.

Some of the normal programs we offer to the community such as our ride along program and employment fingerprinting have been suspended indefinitely.

Waynesboro Police officers will continue to respond to emergency calls for service, major case investigations, crimes in progress, motor vehicle crashes, missing person/runaway cases, and domestic disturbances however; they may take certain precautions as listed above during the course of responding to your call for service.

Related