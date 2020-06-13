Waynesboro Police Department to host community discussions on policing, culture

The Waynesboro Police Department will be hosting a series of discussions with the community to address questions regarding police operations, training and the culture of the department.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

The meetings will be held in the Waynesboro City Council chambers in the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building, 503 W. Main St.

The meetings will be limited to 12 community members at a time due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Facial coverings must be worn by all participants and seating will be set up so everyone can safely practice social distancing. Additionally, all participants must have their temperature taken with a “no-touch” digital thermometer prior to being allowed into the city facility.

Any community member who wishes to participate is asked to message the police department though its Facebook page or send us an e-mail at police@ci.waynesboro.va.us.

Attendance will be granted on a first come, first served basis.

The Waynesboro Police Department website also has a new page with updated information on department policies and training. The Policy and Training Spotlight page will highlight selected policies and training initiatives and will be updated as needed.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 17, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14, 6 p.m.

