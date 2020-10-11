Waynesboro Police Department investigating 757 area code scam

Published Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 9:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Interesting scam making the rounds in the Waynesboro area, involving phone calls from a 757 area code number, using the name of a former Waynesboro police detective.

The Waynesboro Police Department has received numerous calls about a telephone scam that asks people contacted to call detective Robert Luzader of the Waynesboro Police Department about an important legal issue.

These telephone calls are a scam. Luzader retired from Waynesboro Police Department many years ago and is in no way connected to these calls.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up.

WPD is in the process of investigating this scam.

Related

Comments