Waynesboro PD beefs up police presence at middle school due to social media post

The administration at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro has requested a more visible police presence amid reports of threatening language posted in a Google Doc associated with a TikTok challenge.

An unidentified KCMS student posted a Google Doc that asked students for confessions, and some “inappropriate messages and threatening language” were posted to the doc, according to a message posted to the Waynesboro Public Schools Facebook page on Thursday.

It isn’t clear if the messages were posted by students in Waynesboro, but out of an abundance of caution, the school division communicated with the Waynesboro Police Department.

School and police officials are not aware of any credible threat associated with the messages, but the PD will provide a visible presence at the school on Friday.