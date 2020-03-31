Waynesboro Parks & Rec COVID-19 update

All City of Waynesboro playgrounds, fenced baseball fields, basketball courts, and restrooms are closed, in accordance with public orders due to COVID-19.

Open space areas including the South River Greenway, all parks, and Ridgeview Park tennis courts will remain open to engage in outdoor activities, including exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements.

To the extent individuals use shared or outdoor spaces, whether on land or on water, they must at all times maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person, with the exception of family or household members or caretakers.

While using city parks for exercise please remember to follow these recommendations:

Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.

Observe social distancing. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and others. If this is not possible, users should find an alternative activity or depart the space.

Follow CDC guidance on recommended gathering sizes (currently, 10 or less) and maintain proper physical distance at all times.

Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene prior to, during, and after park or trail use.

Prepare for no access to public restrooms and water fountains. Bring hand sanitizer or wipes for personal use.

While on trails, warn others of your presence and your intention to pass. Step aside to allow others to pass, if necessary.

Consult local and state ordinances and guidelines for the most up to date recommendations on park and trail use.

Safe and responsible use of park space will allow for facilities to remain open as long as possible. Please be responsible.

For more information on how to access other city services visit www.waynesboro.va.us/1033/Coronavirus.

