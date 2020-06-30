Waynesboro Parks and Rec opening more city facilities beginning July 1

In response to the Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order moving Virginia into Safer At Home: Phase Three protocols, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation is opening additional facilities for public enjoyment.

Shelter Reservations: Reservations will be accepted beginning July 1, 2020. Shelter reservations can be made online only. Follow this link for instructions. Social distancing of 6 feet between household units must be maintained. Shelter users are encouraged to supply their own hand sanitizer and table coverings to reduce the spread of germs during their event.

Restrooms: Restrooms at Ridgeview, North Park and Coyner Springs will reopen beginning July 1. Patrons are reminded to utilize hand sanitizer upon entrance and exit of the restrooms to reduce the spread of germs.

Athletic Fields: Athletic fields have been reopened for organized youth sports and family use. Households are able to utilize the fields for exercise when organized sports groups are not utilizing the fields for practice or play.

Playgrounds: All playgrounds will open on July 1. Parents are encouraged to utilize hand sanitizer and wipes from home before, during, and after play and to encourage children to avoid physical contact with other children while using the equipment. Additional guidelines will be posted at playgrounds.

Basketball and Tennis Courts: The courts at Ridgeview are open. Physical distancing is applicable. Guidelines are posted at the courts.

The following protocols are still in place:

War Memorial Pool: The pool will not open for the 2020 season. In addition, swim lessons and Park Piranha swim team will not be offered.

Parks & Greenways: Currently, all are open to the public. Park and greenway users should resist congregating in large groups and maintain social distancing of 6 feet between households.

Rosenwald Community Center: This facility remains closed. All open gym, public meetings, and classes are cancelled at this time.

For any clarification or additional information, call 540-942-6735 or email parksandrec@ci.waynesboro.va.us.

