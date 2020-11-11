Waynesboro offering two unique ways to get festive this Christmas season

Thanks to COVID-19, you won’t have to freeze your keister off to take in this year’s Waynesboro Christmas Parade.

The 2020 parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m., will have you driving past parked floats from the safety and warmth of your personal vehicle.

The reverse parade will set up in the Invista parking lot near Constitution Park in Downtown Waynesboro.

Applications for floats may be submitted through Thursday, Dec. 3.

Do note there will be a limited number of spaces, and that participants on floats will need to follow CDC recommendations.

Related: Waynesboro is also sponsoring a holiday decorations trail to give people another chance to drive around, stay safe, healthy, warm and such, and enjoy Christmas lights and displays in neighborhoods across the city.

The decoration trail runs from Dec. 4-20. People will be encouraged to drive the route between 6-8 p.m.

These are two ideas that I hope stay with us when things get back to normal.

Story by Chris Graham

