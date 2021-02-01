Waynesboro man wanted on child porn charges arrested in Missouri

A Waynesboro man is in custody in Missouri on child porn charges, per a Monday release from the Waynesboro PD.

Mark Henry Hopper, 41, fled the area after the execution of a search warrant by investigators in the case. The Waynesboro Police Department reported today that he was located and arrested by local authorities in Missouri, and that proceedings had been initiated to extradite him back to Virginia to face the charges here.

The arrest came after an investigation launched in January based on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user in the city limits of Waynesboro was uploading and downloading child pornography.

After receiving the complaint, the WPD Investigations Division launched an immediate investigation into the allegations.

During the execution of a search warrant, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination.

After the forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices, hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered.

Last week, on Jan. 27, 26 warrants for child pornography possession and one distribution of child pornography were issued for Hopper’s arrest.

